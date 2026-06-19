Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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19.06.2026 04:00:00
Goldman Sachs Just Upgraded Its Tesla EV Delivery Forecast: Here's What Really Matters
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) investors received some good news recently, as Goldman Sachs raised its estimate for Tesla's second-quarter electric vehicle (EV) deliveries to 420,000 from 405,000, noting particular strength in Europe. It's a positive sign, with many implications for future growth. Still, it's not the only thing investors should be focused on in 2026. Tesla sells directly to consumers, so, unlike most other automakers, its EV delivery data is, in fact, its EV sales volume. As such, if the upgrade is accurate, it represents a significant upgrade in sales expectations. In addition, it would represent a 9.3% year-over-year increase, even as Tesla ceased production of the Model S and Model X in the quarter. The 420,000 figure also represents a 17.3% sequential increase in first-quarter deliveries. Moreover, it would put Tesla on about 778,000 deliveries in the first half of the year, an increase of 7.9% on the first half of 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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