|
05.02.2022 13:15:00
Goldman Sachs Missed Earnings Estimates. Is This a Buying Opportunity?
Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is known for a few things, and one of them is frequently delivering earnings numbers well in excess of analyst estimates. So, it's not a surprise that investors were disappointed with the bank's rare miss in its recent fourth-quarter report. In this Fool Live video clip recorded on Jan. 20, Fool contributors Matt Frankel and Jason Hall discuss whether Goldman looks like a smart stock to buy on the dip.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!