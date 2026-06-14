Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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14.06.2026 15:30:00
Goldman Sachs Predicts AI Infrastructure Spending Could Hit More Than $1 Trillion in 2027. 3 AI Stocks to Buy.
Spending on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure is booming, with related capital expenditure (capex) expected to surpass $700 billion this year. While that is a staggering amount, Goldman Sachs said it doesn't see spending slowing next year, projecting it could reach between $920 billion and $1.4 trillion. At $1.25 trillion, that would be about 3% of gross domestic product (GDP), which would still be below some past technology booms, including the U.S. and U.K. railroad build-outs in the late 1800s.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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