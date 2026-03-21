Goldman Sachs Aktie

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WKN: 920332 / ISIN: US38141G1040

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21.03.2026 18:15:00

Goldman Sachs Projects $700 Billion in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Capex This Year. Here's My Top Stock to Buy.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is one of many companies making bold projections about the capital spending needed to build out artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. It believes $500 billion is likely, but suggests that $700 billion would be more in line with peak telecom spending levels seen in the late 1990s. Even at $500 billion, that's a lot of money being spent in a short period of time. Bottlenecks are likely to appear and possibly constrain the amount invested. Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) is already helping to solve a key issue for AI's development, and it will benefit for years to come. Here's why you might want to buy this clean energy stock today.One of the biggest selling points for Brookfield Renewable in the AI buildout is that it is already working with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google. Between the two technology giants, it has a pipeline of around 13.5 gigawatts of demand to satisfy. That's just the headline story, too, as Brookfield Renewable continues to work to secure other long-term deals and has a large portfolio of existing contracts for clean and renewable power.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Capex SA CAPEX (A) 1 Vote 4 370,00 6,59% Capex SA CAPEX (A) 1 Vote
Goldman Sachs 705,00 0,80% Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs Group Inc Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th Floating Rate Non-Cum Pfd Shs Ser -A- 19,50 -0,96% Goldman Sachs Group Inc Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th Floating Rate Non-Cum Pfd Shs Ser -A-
Goldman Sachs Group Inc Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th Perp Fltg Rate Non Cum Pfd Shs Ser -D- 19,22 -0,57% Goldman Sachs Group Inc Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th Perp Fltg Rate Non Cum Pfd Shs Ser -D-
Goldman Sachs Group Inc Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th Flt Rt Non-Cum Pfd Series -C- 19,38 -0,87% Goldman Sachs Group Inc Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th Flt Rt Non-Cum Pfd Series -C-

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