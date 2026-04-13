Goldman Sachs Aktie

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WKN: 920332 / ISIN: US38141G1040

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13.04.2026 14:24:36

Goldman Sachs Q1 Profit Climbs On Revenue Strength; But Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Investment banking major Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. reported Monday higher profit and revenues for its first quarter, primarily attributable to growth in Global Banking & Markets, as well as Asset & Wealth Management segments.

In pre-market activity, the shares were losing around 4.24 percent, trading at $869.64.

In the quarter, net earnings applicable to common shareholders were $5.40 billion, up 18 percent from $4.58 billion last year. Earnings per share were $17.55, 24 percent higher than $14.12 a year ago.

Provision for credit losses was $315 million, a growth of 10 percent from $287 million in 2025

Operating expenses of $10.43 billion grew 14 percent year-over-year.

Interest income grew 6 percent to $20.64 billion from last year's $19.38 billion. Net revenues were $17.23 billion, 14 percent higher than $15.06 billion last year. Sequentially, net revenues grew 28 percent.

Total non-interest revenues climbed 12 percent from last year to $13.67 billion. Net interest income was $3.56 billion, up 23 percent from $2.90 billion last year.

In the quarter, investment banking revenues climbed 48 percent year-over-year to $2.84 billion, investment management revenues grew 15 percent, and Commissions and fees increased 8 percent. Meanwhile, Market making revenues dropped 5 percent to $5.46 billion.

Segment-wise, net revenues in Global Banking & Markets were $12.74 billion for the first quarter, 19 percent higher than the prior year, mainly with 48 percent rise in investment banking fees. The company recorded significantly higher net revenues in Advisory, reflecting a significant increase in completed mergers and acquisitions volumes.

Meanwhile, net revenues in Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities or FICC were $4.01 billion, 10 percent lower than last year. Net?revenues?in Equities?were $5.33 billion, a growth of 27 percent year-over-year.

Net revenues in Asset & Wealth Management segment were $4.08 billion, 10 percent higher than the previous year, as higher Management and other fees were offset by lower net revenues in Private banking and lending.

On April 10, the Board of Directors of Goldman Sachs declared a dividend of $4.50 per share, to be paid on June 29, to shareholders of record on June 1.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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