Goldman Sachs Aktie

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WKN: 920332 / ISIN: US38141G1040

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13.10.2026 13:50:44

Goldman Sachs Q3 Net Profit Rises 33% - Update

(RTTNews) - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) reported Tuesday that net earnings applicable to common shareholders for the third quarter surged to $5.12 billion or $17.01 per share from $3.86 billion or $12.25 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Provision for credit losses for the quarter was $368 million, up 9 percent from $339 million last year, primarily reflected impairments related to wholesale loans.

Total net revenues for the quarter grew 23 percent to $18.68 billion from $15.18 billion in the same quarter last year, primarily reflected significantly higher net revenues in Global Banking & Markets.

Net interest income for the quarter was down 2 percent to $3.77 billion, and total non-interest revenues increased 32 percent to $14.91 billion from last year.

Operating expense grew 20 percent to $11.31 billion from last year, primarily reflected significantly higher transaction based expenses and higher compensation and benefits expenses

On Monday, the Board of Directors of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. declared a dividend of $5.00 per common share to be paid on December 30, 2026 to common shareholders of record on December 2, 2026.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, GS is trading on the NYSE at $923.30, up $29.35 or 3.28 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

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