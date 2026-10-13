Goldman Sachs Aktie
WKN: 920332 / ISIN: US38141G1040
|
13.10.2026 13:50:44
Goldman Sachs Q3 Net Profit Rises 33% - Update
(RTTNews) - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) reported Tuesday that net earnings applicable to common shareholders for the third quarter surged to $5.12 billion or $17.01 per share from $3.86 billion or $12.25 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Provision for credit losses for the quarter was $368 million, up 9 percent from $339 million last year, primarily reflected impairments related to wholesale loans.
Total net revenues for the quarter grew 23 percent to $18.68 billion from $15.18 billion in the same quarter last year, primarily reflected significantly higher net revenues in Global Banking & Markets.
Net interest income for the quarter was down 2 percent to $3.77 billion, and total non-interest revenues increased 32 percent to $14.91 billion from last year.
Operating expense grew 20 percent to $11.31 billion from last year, primarily reflected significantly higher transaction based expenses and higher compensation and benefits expenses
On Monday, the Board of Directors of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. declared a dividend of $5.00 per common share to be paid on December 30, 2026 to common shareholders of record on December 2, 2026.
In Tuesday's pre-market trading, GS is trading on the NYSE at $923.30, up $29.35 or 3.28 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Goldman Sachs
|
13.10.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones klettert zum Start des Dienstagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
12.10.26
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones am Nachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
08.10.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Goldman Sachs-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Goldman Sachs-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
07.10.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsende im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
07.10.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
07.10.26
|NYSE-Handel So performt der Dow Jones aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
07.10.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones liegt zum Start im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
06.10.26
|Goldman Sachs and Man Group exposed in EY data breach (Financial Times)
Analysen zu Goldman Sachs
|12.08.26
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.04.26
|Goldman Sachs Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.04.26
|Goldman Sachs Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.04.26
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.10.25
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.08.26
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.04.26
|Goldman Sachs Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.04.26
|Goldman Sachs Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.04.26
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.10.25
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.01.25
|Goldman Sachs Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.10.24
|Goldman Sachs Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.10.24
|Goldman Sachs Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.08.26
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.04.26
|Goldman Sachs Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.04.26
|Goldman Sachs Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.04.26
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.10.25
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Goldman Sachs
|796,00
|-0,48%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSorge um Chipbranche: ATX schlussendlich im Plus -- DAX kann Tagesgewinne nicht verteidigen -- US-Börsen in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Während der heimische Markt am Dienstag stärker notierte, ging es für den deutschen Aktienmarkt seitwärts. Die US-Börsen geben nach. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.