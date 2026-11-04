Goldman Sachs Research Expects Slower S&P 500 Earnings Growth in 2027 (Only 18%). Can the Bull Market Keep Going?

Amid signs of rising risk facing tech stocks and the artificial intelligence (AI) sector, new research from Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is cautiously optimistic about the S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC).

According to Bloomberg reporting as of Oct. 26, Goldman Sachs expects S&P 500 earnings growth to drop from 29% in 2026 to 18% in 2027. But that strong growth could still be bullish for another good year of S&P 500 returns in 2027. Goldman analyst Tony Pasquariello wrote that "The bull market should live on, but it will pack less punch and be messier along the way."

Let's look at why Goldman Sachs' analysis might be a hopeful sign for your investments -- even if there are some big risks and doubts facing the S&P 500.

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