Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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18.06.2026 21:30:00
Goldman Sachs Says SpaceX Could Hit $474 Billion in Revenue by 2030. Here Are the 3 AI Stocks That Benefit Most.
In 2025, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), or SpaceX, generated $18.7 billion in revenue, but Goldman Sachs foresees much bigger numbers in SpaceX's future. By 2030, the banking giant forecasts SpaceX's artificial intelligence (AI) division will generate $322 billion in revenue, with total revenue of $474 billion.That's a huge jump for SpaceX from its 2025 revenue totals, but three other companies can also benefit from that potential success: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).For Nvidia, it supplies the advanced chips for SpaceX's data centers that run quietly in the background. Alphabet is not only an early SpaceX investor but also a customer and a potential collaborator. And Tesla will benefit from a shared chip manufacturing plant.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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