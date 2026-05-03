Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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03.05.2026 08:30:00
Goldman Sachs Says the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Sell-Off Was Overdone. Here Are the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now.
Artificial intelligence (AI) seemed a boon to tech stocks until investor sentiment shifted in 2026. AI was suddenly seen as a disruptor to many businesses, particularly those operating in the software-as-a-service (SaaS) sector. This led to the "Saaspocalypse," where SaaS stocks experienced a widespread sell-off.According to Goldman Sachs, the reaction went overboard. CEO David Solomon described the sell-off as "too broad," and believes AI won't create the sweeping destruction dreaded by Wall Street, stating, "There'll be winners and losers, and, you know, plenty of companies will pivot and do just fine."The situation has created an opportunity to pick up shares in great businesses at a discount. Two software stocks well-positioned to rebound from this year's sell-off are Figma (NYSE: FIG) and Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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