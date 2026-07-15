Goldman Sachs Aktie
WKN: 920332 / ISIN: US38141G1040
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15.07.2026 06:15:00
Goldman Sachs Says the Crowd Is Wrong on This Beaten-Down Medical Robotics Giant
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) has faced challenges over the past 12 months, and its shares have declined by 26% during this period. However, some Wall Street analysts remain bullish on the stock, with several setting price targets that imply reasonable upside from current levels. Take David Roman, an analyst at Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS). He recently maintained a "buy" rating on the stock, giving it a 12-month price target of $558. That's 47% above Intuitive Surgical's current stock price. Should investors take Roman's advice and rush to buy the company's shares?Image source: The Motley Fool.Intuitive Surgical's recent headwinds include lower-than-expected margins tied to the rollout of the da Vinci 5, the latest version of its famous robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system, launched in 2024. The da Vinci 5 has experienced strong adoption, but it comes with lower margins than previous versions. The medical device specialist is also dealing with steep tariffs, leading to rising costs. It's not clear that the company can solve these issues within the next six to 12 months. However, there are still great reasons to be bullish on Intuitive Surgical's long-term outlook. Consider the company's da Vinci 5.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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