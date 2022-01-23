|
23.01.2022 12:03:00
Goldman Sachs Says We're Entering a Commodity "Supercycle." Here Are 3 Names to Play It.
In recent weeks, high-priced tech stocks have been selling off, while stocks in the commodities space have done relatively well. Commodity stocks were some of the best performers in 2021, after underperforming for much of the past decade.The bounceback in demand from the pandemic has been strong, while the new U.S. infrastructure bill and global demand should only increase the need for more metals and energy. That's why Goldman Sachs analyst Jan Hatzius recently predicted last year's gains mark the beginning of a 10-year "supercycle" in commodities, and not just a one-off surge.That may seem odd, since the past decade has not been kind to commodities. But if Hatzius turns out to be right, here are three top stocks that should be in your commodity basket. At current prices, each looks like an extremely good value today.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
