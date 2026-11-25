Goldman Sachs Aktie
WKN: 920332 / ISIN: US38141G1040
|
25.11.2026 20:06:11
Goldman Sachs Sees 52 More GW of Data Center Power in 2028. These 3 Stocks Look Best Positioned to Cash In.
The artificial intelligence (AI) boom is rapidly running into a hard physical constraint: electricity. In a research note cited by Reuters, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) projected that up to 52 gigawatts (GW) of additional data center power capacity could come online in the U.S. through 2028.
Goldman noted that U.S. data center power capacity and demand have already climbed nearly 30% year-to-date, accounting for more than one-third of the country's total electricity demand growth. It expects natural gas consumption to rise and is bullish on gas prices.
What's fueling this demand, and which stocks could win?
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Goldman Sachs
|
25.11.26
|Gewinne in New York: Das macht der Dow Jones am Mittwochnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
25.11.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones schwächelt am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
25.11.26
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones gibt zum Start nach (finanzen.at)
|
24.11.26
|Börse New York: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones letztendlich steigen (finanzen.at)
|
24.11.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
24.11.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones legt mittags zu (finanzen.at)
|
23.11.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
20.11.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Goldman Sachs
|12.08.26
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.04.26
|Goldman Sachs Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.04.26
|Goldman Sachs Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.04.26
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.10.25
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.08.26
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.04.26
|Goldman Sachs Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.04.26
|Goldman Sachs Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.04.26
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.10.25
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.01.25
|Goldman Sachs Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.08.26
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.04.26
|Goldman Sachs Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.04.26
|Goldman Sachs Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.04.26
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.10.25
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street bleibt an Thanksgiving geschlossen -- ATX und DAX schließen deutlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich im Handel am Donnerstag mit Gewinnen. Die US-Börsen bleiben feiertagsbedingt geschlossen. In Asien waren am Donnerstag überwiegend positive Vorzeichen zu beobachten.