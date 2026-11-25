The artificial intelligence (AI) boom is rapidly running into a hard physical constraint: electricity. In a research note cited by Reuters, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) projected that up to 52 gigawatts (GW) of additional data center power capacity could come online in the U.S. through 2028.

Goldman noted that U.S. data center power capacity and demand have already climbed nearly 30% year-to-date, accounting for more than one-third of the country's total electricity demand growth. It expects natural gas consumption to rise and is bullish on gas prices.

What's fueling this demand, and which stocks could win?

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