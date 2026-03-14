BILL Holdings Aktie

BILL Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000

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14.03.2026 16:00:00

Goldman Sachs Sees a "Flight to Quality" in Artificial Intelligence (AI). This Stock Fits the Bill for 2026.

If it feels like the euphoria once surrounding the artificial intelligence (AI) industry's stocks has shifted into something a little more discerning, you're not imagining things. Investors and analysts alike are finally starting to ask when -- or even if -- the payoffs on big investments in AI are coming. If there's no clear good answer, the market's moving on to more promising prospects. As investment research outfit Goldman Sachs described it, we're seeing a "flight to quality."Plenty of companies offer adequate quality, of course, turning demand for artificial intelligence into real revenue and real profits. There's one company, however, that arguably brings the best balance of risk and reward and reliability to the table. That's DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN).It's clearly not the household name that Nvidia, Palantir Technologies, or a handful of other artificial intelligence powerhouses are. In fact, there's a good chance you've never even heard of it. There's also a good chance, however, you've benefited from its service without even realizing it.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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BILL Holdings Inc Registered Shs 34,49 0,80% BILL Holdings Inc Registered Shs

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