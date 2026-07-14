Goldman Sachs Aktie
WKN: 920332 / ISIN: US38141G1040
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14.07.2026 17:00:06
Goldman Sachs Stock Jumps 8% After Q2 Profit Nearly Doubles
(RTTNews) - The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) shares climbed $87.81, or 8.40 percent on Tuesday, to $1,133.72 after the investment bank reported second-quarter results that showed net earnings nearly doubled on strong growth in investment banking and trading revenue.
The stock opened at $1,085.00 after closing at $1,045.91 in the previous session on the New York Stock Exchange between $1,082.00 and $1,133.00 during the session, with 1.28 million shares changing hands, compared with an average daily volume of 2.08 million shares.
Net earnings applicable to common shareholders increased to $6.40 billion, or $20.98 per share, from $3.47 billion, or $10.91 per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 39.5 percent to $20.34 billion from $14.58 billion, driven by significantly higher Global Banking & Markets revenue.
The stock has traded between $691.30 and $1,133.00 over the past 52 weeks.
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