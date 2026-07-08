Goldman Sachs Aktie
WKN: 920332 / ISIN: US38141G1040
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08.07.2026 14:07:03
Goldman Sachs vs. Interactive Brokers: Which Financial Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Choosing between a traditional investment banking leader and a high-tech brokerage platform depends on your investment goals. Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) and Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) represent two very different ways to play the market.Goldman Sachs dominates the world of corporate advisory and institutional finance, while Interactive Brokers provides a sophisticated electronic trading platform for professional and individual investors. Both companies benefit when market activity increases, but they rely on different combinations of human expertise and automated technology to generate their profits.Goldman Sachs operates as a premier institution in the financial stocks landscape, primarily serving corporations, financial institutions, and governments. The firm is organized into three main segments: global banking and markets, asset and wealth management, and platform solutions. Its wealth management business recently reported roughly $3.6 trillion in assets under supervision, catering to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and family offices.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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