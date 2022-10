Goldman Sachs Will Need to Find Another Way to Achieve a Higher Valuation

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The investment banking powerhouse Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) was handed a slice of humble pie last week when it announced it would scale back its consumer banking efforts and reorganize its business lines into three different units. Over the past six years, Goldman exercised an ambitious retail banking strategy through its digital platform Marcus and various credit card offerings.Goldman's CEO David Solomon on the bank's earnings call said the company would "focus on existing deposit customers and consumers that we already have access to ... rather than seeking to acquire customers on a mass scale."The change in strategy comes after multiple news reports detailed struggles in Goldman's consumer banking unit amid a challenging backdrop for investment banking. Goldman's consumer banking efforts had been an effort by management to get Goldman's stock rerated to a higher valuation. Now, with the pullback, it looks like this storied Wall Street bank will need to find another way to achieve its goal.