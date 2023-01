Goldman Sachs's Path to a Higher Valuation Now Lies in Asset and Wealth Management

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The investment bank Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) launched a consumer banking division in 2016, which included its digital deposit platform Marcus, several credit card partnerships, and the acquisition of the buy now , pay later company GreenSky.The goal was to diversify Goldman's earnings stream away from the more volatile investment banking and trading businesses. Steadier earnings were supposed to translate into a higher valuation.But roughly six years later, Goldman is pivoting away from the consumer business after the unit racked up billions in losses. That means the company will need to pursue a different path to achieve a higher valuation, and that path will most certainly lie in continuing to build out its asset and wealth management (AWM) unit.Continue reading