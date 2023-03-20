|
20.03.2023 16:55:00
Goldman's Rising, but Here's the Dow Stock to Watch This Week
Investors have been nervous about the brewing crisis in the banking sector in recent days, and with several bank stocks included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), it's no surprise that the venerable market benchmark has seen substantial declines in the past couple of weeks. However, the Dow got a reprieve early Monday, and the average climbed more than 300 points in the first hour of trading.It also wasn't surprising to see Wall Street bank stock giant Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) playing a pivotal role in lifting the Dow, given its high share price and the price-weighted nature of how the Dow gets calculated. However, as much as Goldman's gains came as good news for its own shareholders, the broader Dow faces a bigger test when Nike (NYSE: NKE) reports its quarterly financial results late Tuesday.Below, you'll learn more about what's been going on with Goldman and then get a preview about Nike's earnings.Continue reading
