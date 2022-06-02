Golf Just Got More Swag With Sprayground's First Ever Capsule Collection Aimed At Golfers

Sprayground's First Golf Collection Captures A Modern Take On Classic Golf Bags And Polos While Adding Their Famous Sprayground Twist That Stays True To The Brand's Mantra

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golf is a sport that can be played by anyone, anywhere, yet the styles on the course are usually all the same. Wanting to add edge, fun, but keep it high fashion, Sprayground - the world's most rebellious, artistically innovative fashion brand, known for its unique and vibrant accessories and backpacks - is making its mark on golf style with ultra-sharp pieces for those who see golf more as a religion than a sport.

Introducing the 'HENNY AIIR TO THE THRONE' collection, an exciting avant-garde golf capsule to add to your warm summer's days on the course. Sprayground's surefire flex-worthy golf collection, features a bold streetwear style that gets respect everywhere you take it. With enticing duffel bags, eye-catching backpacks, cross-body bags, luggage, as well as a first-of-its-kind Sprayground golf bag – the brand has created the most eccentric and unique golf essentials that will definitely stand out on the first tee.

This must-have golf collection also includes form-fitting polos made to keep you looking dry, dapper and comfortable while playing the full 18. Using 100% Pima cotton made in Peru, the ultra-soft polos show off the right amount of flair in the collar, featuring some of the brand's fan-favorite monograms and patterns, paying homage to their most iconic designs. Each design in this collection includes Sprayground's iconic shark-mouth trademark logo and collectible art piece.

Sustainable, practical, and fashion-forward are just some of the most distinctive qualities of Sprayground's legacy. Known for its generally eye-catching designs - along with high-quality materials - the 'HENNY AIIR TO THE THRONE' is no different.

The new collection will be available exclusively at www.sprayground.com .

