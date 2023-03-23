|
Goli® Nutrition Announces Launch of the World's First 3-in-1 Pre+Post+Probiotics Gummy
New Product Launch is the first of its kind, including Pre, Post, and Probiotics
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goli® Nutrition Inc. ("Goli®"), the creators of the World's First Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy, is entering the world of probiotics, introducing the World's First 3-in-1 Pre+Post+Probiotics Gummy.
Each gummy is formulated with a world-class combination of prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics. Featuring probiotic strain Bacillus Subtilis DE11®, postbiotic Lactobacillus paracasei MCC1849 and the prebiotic XOS (xylooligosaccharides), this dynamic trio works in synergy to provide a multitude of benefits.
"After creating the World's First Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy, we were driven to create another first," said Goli's Senior Director of Regulatory and Scientific Affairs, Nisha Nonato. "The world of probiotics may be intimidating, but our mission is to make daily wellness simple and delicious."
Each ingredient plays a specific role in the body; prebiotics provide fuel for probiotics. Probiotics are friendly bacteria which maintain a healthy gut microbiome, helping to promote overall digestive health. Finally, the innovative postbiotics are a stable bacterial strain that supports immune health. Creating the World's First 3-in-1 Probiotic+ Gummy, Goli was able to fill the gap in the market, providing the benefits of these three ingredients into each delicious gummy serving.
For more information about the World's First 3-in-1 Pre+Post+Probiotics Gummy, please visit https://goli.com/pages/probioticplus
About Goli Nutrition
Goli® Nutrition is an inventive, people focused nutrition company committed to providing innovative products that make taking your daily supplements enjoyable. Goli Nutrition's products are formulated with quality ingredients you can pronounce and flavors your taste buds will enjoy! At the core of it all, Goli Nutrition leads with purpose, attaining B Corp Certification for their Goli for Good initiatives. To purchase Goli products or for more information, please visit www.goli.com.
