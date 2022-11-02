GOLIATH GROUP ANNOUNCES BRIAN WEISS AS NEW PRESIDENT NORTH AMERICA

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goliath Group , a family-owned global toy company, announces today that it unanimously chose toy industry veteran Brian Weiss as Goliath's President of North America. Weiss started his tenure at Goliath Group on Nov. 1 and is focused on expanding and accelerating business growth in the United States and Canada.

"Following a rigorous search process, Brian's credentials were far and away the strongest for the role that we were looking to fill, and his experience in the toy industry aligns perfectly with our vision to expand further into that category," says Jochanan Golad, CEO of Goliath Group. "With well over two decades of high-level experience in the toy industry and a track record of strong leadership, Brian is highly qualified to lead the North America team to a successful future. In addition, his industry insights will play an integral role as we continue to drive success for our core brands and innovate our world-class portfolio."

"As I transition into my new role as President of North America at Goliath Group, I am grateful to be joining an incredibly innovative and collaborative team that loves what they do," said Brian Weiss. "I look forward to complementing Goliath's robust game offering with an equally impressive toy line. All our products have one simple goal, to bring smiles to faces of all ages. We have been creating smiles for over 30 years, and we have only just begun, so hold on!"

Weiss holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Economics and Business Management from Cornell University (CALS 97). He joins Goliath Group with over 23 years of executive experience within the toy industry. Most recently, he held the title of Senior Vice President at Moose Toys, where he was a member of their Global Management Team, and led US sales and global e-commerce. In addition, he has held other executive leadership positions at Jakks Pacific and Impact Sales & Marketing.

Goliath remains a family-owned business, founded in 1980 by Adi Golad and is now being led by his son, Jochanan Golad. For more information about Goliath Group, please visit www.goliathgames.us .

About Goliath Group

Goliath Group, North America's largest family owned game manufacturers, has been spreading joy to families for over 30 years. As one of the world's fastest-growing independent toy companies, Goliath is always thinking about the next move and what other players may want to join in on the fun. The products are available in over 75 countries worldwide, including the Netherlands, France, Spain, Hong Kong, and Canada.

