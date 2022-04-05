Golub Capital Acts as Left Lead Arranger and Administrative Agent on $1.3 Billion Unitranche to Support CVC Capital Partners' Acquisition of Majority Stake in Radwell International from Greenbriar

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golub Capital acted as Left Lead Arranger and Administrative Agent on a $1.3 billion unitranche facility to finance CVC Capital Partners' ("CVC") acquisition of a controlling interest in Radwell International, Inc. ("Radwell") from Greenbriar Equity Group ("Greenbriar"). Greenbriar and Radwell management will remain holders of significant interests in the equity of the company.

The financing consists of a $1.1 billion first-lien term loan, $150 million first-lien delayed-draw term loan and a $60 million multi-currency revolver.

"This is another example of our ability to deliver unitranche facilities of significant scale, while also providing committed growth capital, to high quality companies like Radwell in support of the investment objectives of two outstanding sponsors in CVC and Greenbriar," said Spyro Alexopoulos, Senior Managing Director and Head of Originations at Golub Capital.

Golub Capital has been a lender to Radwell since February 2021.

About Golub Capital Sponsor Finance

Golub Capital is a market-leading, award-winning direct lender, with over $45 billion of capital under management. Golub Capital specializes in delivering reliable, creative and compelling financing solutions to companies backed by private equity sponsors. The Firm's Direct Lending group provides buy-and-hold financing for sponsor-backed transactions with hold positions of up to $700 million and arranges syndicated credit facilities up to $2+ billion.

Across its activities, Golub Capital nurtures long-term, win-win partnerships that inspire repeat business from private equity sponsors and investors. Founded over 25 years ago, Golub Capital today has over 600 employees and lending offices in Chicago, New York, San Francisco and London. For more information, please visit golubcapital.com.

About Radwell International

Radwell is a distributor of new, surplus, and reconditioned industrial automation and electronic control equipment for plant floor and facilities maintenance machinery. The company also has full component-level repair capabilities, offering comprehensive solutions for all products across the full industrial automation equipment lifecycle. Radwell stocks and sells over 26 million unique industrial parts such as programmable logic controllers, data control systems, integrated circuits, timers, servo motors, and much more. Radwell is an authorized distributor and application solution provider for brand new OEM manufactured products of over 300 brands. The company is headquartered in Willingboro, New Jersey, and has nine locations globally across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany. For further information about Radwell International, please visit www.radwell.com.

About CVC

CVC is a leading private equity and investment advisory firm with a network of 25 offices throughout Europe, Asia and the US, with approximately US$122 billion of assets under management. Since its founding in 1981, CVC has secured commitments in excess of US$165 billion from some of the world's leading institutional investors across its private equity and credit strategies. Funds managed or advised by CVC are invested in over 100 companies worldwide, which have combined annual sales of approximately US$120 billion and employ more than 500,000 people. For further information about CVC please visit: www.cvc.com. Follow us on LinkedIn here.

About Greenbriar

Founded in 1999, Greenbriar is a middle market private equity firm, with more than $6 billion of aggregate capital commitments across its five funds, focused on investments in market-leading services and manufacturing businesses. Greenbriar looks to identify companies with proven management teams capitalizing on strong long-term growth prospects that can benefit from Greenbriar's deep sectoral expertise and strategic insight alongside our proven operating capabilities and network of senior executive relationships. For more information, please visit www.greenbriarequity.com.

Media Contact

Golub Capital

Aleka Bhutiani, Director of Strategic Communications

press@golubcapital.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golub-capital-acts-as-left-lead-arranger-and-administrative-agent-on-1-3-billion-unitranche-to-support-cvc-capital-partners-acquisition-of-majority-stake-in-radwell-international-from-greenbriar-301517845.html

SOURCE Golub Capital