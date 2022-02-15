Gong Appoints ServiceNow CFO Gina Mastantuono to Board of Directors

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong , the Reality Platform(™) leveraging artificial intelligence to transform go-to-market teams, today announced the appointment of ServiceNow Chief Financial Officer Gina Mastantuono to its board of directors. Mastantuono brings over 25 years' experience leading financial and strategic business initiatives, including diversifying product portfolios, at top global brands. She will chair Gong's audit committee.

Mastantuono currently serves as CFO of enterprise software company ServiceNow where she is responsible for worldwide finance strategy and operations including driving customer success across all aspects of finance and leading the company's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy. Previously she served as CFO of worldwide technology services company Ingram Micro. She is also a board member of online gaming and entertainment company Roblox where she chairs the audit committee.

Mastantuono joins the Gong board during a period of rapid growth. Gong, which has almost 3,000 customers, saw its ARR grow 150% in 2021, and was recently named by Deloitte as one of the fastest-growing companies in the technology, media and related sectors in North America. Gong has also won several "best place to work" awards over the past two years, most recently from Glassdoor for small and medium-size businesses based in the U.S.

"I'm excited to join the Gong board and support the company's expansion both geographically and via new products," said Mastantuono. "For a fast-growing company like Gong, getting the strategy right is just as important as allocating resources correctly and ensuring financial discipline. It's an exciting time for the company and I'm thrilled to be part of the journey."

"Gina's breadth of experience will be instrumental to Gong as it evolves," said Amit Bendov, CEO of Gong. "She's helped drive and manage positive changes at other companies – changes that Gong expects to encounter in the coming years – and we're excited to benefit from her expertise."

