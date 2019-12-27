Gonzales Law Offices open new office to meet needs of High Desert Communities.

VICTORVILLE, Calif., Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The California Interstate 15 freeway though the Cajon Pass is the main highway artery of the Los Angeles basin to the high desert and direct link to Las Vegas. The Cajon Pass can be a very dangerous highway corridor with very high winds, fog, ice, and snow. Gonzales Law Offices is directly situated to help motorist on both sides of the Cajon Pass. Gonzales Law Offices has opened a new office at the top of the high desert in Victorville, CA to go with it's existing office at the base of the Cajon Pass in Fontana, CA.

Car Accidents though the Cajon Pass can involve many vehicles and can also involve commercial vehicles. When Involved in a multi-vehicle accident it is important take photos and gather as much information at the scene as possible. For local residents involved in accidents involving commercial vehicles it is important to gather photos of all commercial signage. Gonzales Law Offices has a vast amount of knowledge of the unique aspects of accidents in the Cajon Pass, Gonzales Law Offices has local offices near the 15 freeway in Victorville and Fontana.

Car Accidents on the 15 freeway though the Cajon Pass can be very serious. Heavy commercial vehicles, high speeds, elevation changes, and weather conditions can complicate the dangers road conditions. It is important that drivers talk directly to a local lawyer immediately as it is important get competent local representation.

During the winter, the 15 freeway through the Cajon Pass gathers ice and snow. Vehicles though the pass can experience very limited visibility and all vehicles must maintain proper distance at a low speed. Traffic though the pass can be very congested on both sides of the Cajon Pass and traffic can stop quickly. Tourist traveling to Las Vegas on holidays can add to the traffic.

Gonzales Law Offices is uniquely situated to help residents in the high desert with car accidents on the 15 freeway though the Cajon Pass. Gonzales Law Offices is very successful in representing clients involved in accidents with commercial vehicles. Commercial accidents involve a complex set of facts with many insurance carriers and representatives. It is critical to get competent counsel, like Gonzales Law Offices, to represent your interest when involved in a car accident.

It is important to get the help of an attorney with a local office as clients with need access to their attorney's office on a frequent basis. Having a local relationship with a trial lawyer is crucial to communication and ultimate success of your case. Gonzales Law Offices is familiar with all of the state and local rules involved in complex accidents that take place on the 15 freeway though the Cajon Pass.

