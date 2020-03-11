Good Cause Eviction Law Proposal in NY Should Alert Landlords and Property Managers to Work with a Tenant Screening Agency; Opines TenantScreeningUSA.com

WALTHAM, Mass., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There is a battle brewing in the State of New York over the potential implementation of so-called "Good Cause" eviction laws and the potential impact could affect other parts of the country. Adam Almeida, President and CEO of TenantScreeningUSA.com, opines: "The impact of the potential "Good Cause" eviction law could have significant impact on landlords and/or property managers and working with a third-party tenant screening agency should be a best practice."

The first question that comes to one's mind is "What is a "Good Cause" eviction law?"

The National Apartment Association's webpage (naahq.com) defines it as:

Under a just cause (JCE, also known as "good cause") eviction regime, a housing provider is permitted to evict a resident only for reasons as explicitly stated under law. Reasons currently allowed under current JCE laws include: nonpayment of rent; lease violation that remains uncorrected after notice is given by the owner; engaging in criminal activity on the property; nuisance or causing substantial damage to the property; interfering with the safety or enjoyment of the owner or other residents; or because the owner seeks to demolish, substantially rehabilitate or remove the unit from the rental market. (1)

Sides are being taken in New York as a "Good Cause" eviction law is being proposed.

The proposal is designed to provide certain rights to tenants.

From the New York Daily News webpage (nydailynews.com; 02/05/20):

The legislation, which failed to pass last year despite Democrats approving a slate of tenant-boosting bills, would give every tenant in the state, not just those under rent stabilization, the right to a renewal lease, protect against unreasonable rent increases and would require landlords to have "just cause" to evict a tenant in an unregulated or "market-rate" housing unit. (2)

Opponents of the legislative proposal have been vocal as well.

From an op-ed piece on Crain's New York's webpage: (03/03/20):

A new anti-landlord bill is making its ways through Albany and it's cleverly called good cause eviction. Sounds harmless enough. Everyone agrees that a tenant rightfully living in an apartment should not be evicted for other than a good cause. The rub is that the title of the bill is hiding its true purpose and intent.

The bill is universal rent control, plain and simple. (3)

Almeida concludes: "Regardless the outcome landlords and/or property managers should take immediate note of the potential law in New York. Laws such as these will continue to come and go and, ultimately, the laws governing tenant screening will continuously evolve. A best practice remains to work with a well-qualified third-party tenant screening agency to remain compliant with new and existing law."

TenantScreeningUSA.com provides full-service tenant screening for landlords and property managers of any size and can greatly assist in remaining fully compliant with all existing law governing tenant screening. With a highly trained and experienced staff, TenantScreeningUSA.com can provide help to landlords and property managers with all their tenant screening needs.

Notes:

(1) https://www.naahq.org/advocacy/policy-issues/eviction-just-cause

(2) https://www.nydailynews.com/news/politics/ny-good-cause-eviction-bill-albany-renters-landlords-20200206-xa35nairqzemln4hdwlowgqide-story.html

(3) https://www.crainsnewyork.com/op-ed/good-cause-eviction-bill-would-make-bad-law

SOURCE Tenant Screening USA