Good Foods Launches "Guactoberfest" To Show Guacamole Is Much More Than Just A Dip!

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Foods, a category leader of plant based dips and good-for-you products, is celebrating the many ways to enjoy guacamole with "Guactoberfest." Throughout the month of October, Good Foods will be showing off ways to include its beloved line of guacamole, which include flavors like Chunky Guacamole, Spicy Guacamole and Southwest Guacamole, as more than just a dip.

"'Guactoberfest' is a celebration of all things guacamole throughout October," said Mandy Bottomlee, director of content marketing at Good Foods. "While guacamole is certainly great on its own, we're excited for people to experience the many ways it can be enjoyed and incorporated into everyday meals through 'Guactoberfest.'"

Shoppers can participate, share and even win prizes throughout the month. When it comes to "Guactoberfest," Good Foods is going all out!

Each week, Good Foods' influencer partner, JazzyThings, will share new recipes demonstrating how to incorporate guacamole into meals with options like "Air Fried Guacamole Bites" and "Guac Taco Pizza."

Good Foods is collaborating with the Wisconsin Badgers, Minneapolis Gophers and Arkansas Razorbacks football teams to encourage fans to enter Good Foods drawings and play "scratch off" games to win prizes. Good Foods is also using their social media platforms to conduct weekly giveaways to win $500 Visa gift cards, Good Foods goodies and coupons for products! Shoppers should also be on the lookout for sales and promotions on Good Foods guacamole throughout the month.

About Good Foods

Good Foods, LLC is a leader in providing healthy, all-natural products such as guacamoles, dips, salads, and dressings. Good Foods creates convenient snacks and meal options that are made with real ingredients, free of preservatives and artificial flavors. The brand's products are packaged using high pressure processing that uses cold water pressure, keeping foods safe and at their peak freshness. For more information, please visit GoodFoods.com.

