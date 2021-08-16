good natured Products Inc Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - good natured Products Inc. (the "Company" or "good natured®") (TSXV: GDNP), a North American leader in earth-friendly plant-based products, announced today that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results ended June 30, 2021 before market open on August 26th, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on August 26, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern / 8:00 AM Pacific time. Paul Antoniadis, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Leong, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call.

Conference Call Details:

Date: August 26, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM EST / 8:00 AM PST

Toll-Free: 1-833-900-2239 International: +1 (236) 712-2470

Conference ID: 6174798

Participants are asked to dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after its completion through to September 22, 2021. The replay will be available by dialing 1-800-585-8367 or +1 (416) 621-4642.

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is passionately pursuing its goal of becoming North America's leading earth-friendly product company by offering the broadest assortment of eco-friendly options made from plants instead of petroleum. We're all about making it easy and affordable for business owners and consumers to switch to better everyday products® made from renewable materials and free from chemicals of concern.

Part of the sustainable consumer goods market, good natured® offers over 400 products and services through wholesale and retail channels, including our own e-commerce stores. From plant-based home organization products to compostable food containers, bioplastic industrial supplies and medical packaging, we're focused on delivering a great customer experience to make more plant-based products readily accessible to more people as the path to deliver meaningful environmental and social impact

