Good News, Buyers. Redfin Says Sellers Are Finally Slashing Home Prices

Buyers looking for relief in a sizzling home market might finally be seeing some in the form of falling home prices.That's according to Redfin , which says 13% of home listings on its site had dropped their price during the four weeks ending April 10. That's up from 10% a month earlier and 9% from the same period a year ago.The big listing service says this is occurring during a season when price drops are typically fewer, and that it's the fastest the share of price drops has grown this time of year since at least 2015.Continue reading