|
21.04.2022 15:00:00
Good News, Buyers. Redfin Says Sellers Are Finally Slashing Home Prices
Buyers looking for relief in a sizzling home market might finally be seeing some in the form of falling home prices.That's according to Redfin, which says 13% of home listings on its site had dropped their price during the four weeks ending April 10. That's up from 10% a month earlier and 9% from the same period a year ago.The big listing service says this is occurring during a season when price drops are typically fewer, and that it's the fastest the share of price drops has grown this time of year since at least 2015.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
