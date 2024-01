Good News Drives Fisker Stock Into 2024

Finally, some good news for Fisker (NYSE: FSR) investors! After a difficult third quarter that had production estimates slashed, a downbeat earnings report, a resigning chief accounting officer, and notice from the New York Stock Exchange for the late filing of its report, investors finally have some positive news heading into 2024. Let's dig in and see if Friday's stock price pop of roughly 15% is warranted.With so much pessimism surrounding the company, and a stock price testing new record lows, it didn't take much to boost the price this past Friday when Fisker announced better-than-expected delivery numbers.More specifically, Fisker grew deliveries by over 300% from the third quarter to the fourth quarter, reaching roughly 4,700 total deliveries. Fisker produced 10,142 units in 2023 with deliveries beginning in June and taking a big uptick in September and October. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel