Good News for Amazon Stock: E-Commerce Is Turning the Corner

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is one of the best-performing stocks of the last generation, but its 2022 returns are a reminder that past performance isn't a guarantee of future returns. Shares of the tech giant are closing out the year down nearly 50% as it's faced a slew of challenges that have left it looking decidedly vulnerable.The company is closing warehouses and laying off 10,000 corporate employees. It's shuttering once-promising businesses like Amazon Care and making cuts at Alexa after reports revealed that division is losing $10 billion a year. Additionally, revenue growth has slowed as the company has faced difficult comparisons with the pandemic boom in 2021, macro headwinds, and a shift in consumer spending.On the bottom line, losses in its non-Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments have widened significantly. The company has even warned of slowing growth at AWS, its cloud infrastructure unit that is by far its biggest profit generator.