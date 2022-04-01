|
01.04.2022 14:15:00
Good News for AMC: Blockbusters Are Thriving on the Big Screen Again
AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) was devastated at the pandemic's onset. When it was forced to close its theaters to visitors, revenues plunged close to zero for several months. Fortunately, several effective vaccines against COVID-19 were developed, and billions of doses have been administered worldwide.That's allowed world governments to remove business restrictions and give folks the confidence to leave their homes more frequently. One of the beneficiaries of economic reopening has been AMC, and blockbuster movies are thriving on the big screen again. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!