Good News for Borrowers: Biden Administration Announces Student Loan Debt Relief for an Additional 125,000 Americans

Earlier this year, student loan borrowers were dealt a major blow when they learned that their outstanding educational debt would not be forgiven under President Biden's proposed plan. After a years-long pause, student loan payments have resumed this month. And millions of borrowers are no doubt scrambling to come up with the money to make those payments.But while President Biden was not successful in broadly forgiving student loan debt, his administration was recently able to forgive the debt of 125,000 borrowers. Here's how.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel