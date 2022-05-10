|
10.05.2022 17:40:00
Good News for DoorDash: Revenue Surges Higher Despite Reopening
Against popular belief, DoorDash's (NYSE: DASH) revenue and customer engagement continue surging higher. The theory was the boost in its business during the initial stages of the pandemic -- when restaurants were closed and people avoided leaving their homes -- would subside once economies reopened. Fortunately for DoorDash, that has not been the case. Diners have gotten used to the convenience it offers and keep using the service. One explanation for continued consumer enthusiasm could be the low price of the service -- a price that is too low for the company to recoup its costs. Let's dive deeper into DoorDash's first-quarter earnings below. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
