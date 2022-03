Good News for DraftKings: The Online Gaming Market Is Bigger Than Expected

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Online gaming company DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) offered up some potentially exciting news for investors on March 3. Management said it underestimated its market opportunity by $13 billion at an investor day presentation. DraftKings offers customers a mobile sportsbook, iGaming, and daily fantasy sports betting. It's growing revenue and customers at a rapid rate as state legislatures are warming up to the idea of legalizing the activities mentioned above. That warming suggests DraftKings has a much bigger audience for its services.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading