Good News for Fubo Stock: Alphabet Raising Prices on YouTubeTV
FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) has long struggled to make progress on profitability. Thankfully, easing price competition will help Fubo raise prices and not lose customers as a result. This video details the importance of Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) decision to raise prices.*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of March 19, 2023. The video was published on March 21, 2023.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
