Good News for S&P 500 Earnings: 86% of Companies Beat Expectations in 2026

One big worry from investors in 2026 is whether the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is too top-heavy with artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. Major tech names involved with the AI trade are investing hundreds of billions of dollars in capital expenditures to buy chips and build data centers.

All this AI-related spending has spilled over into the rest of the economy. Massive investment in AI has brought stronger corporate earnings to a variety of sectors in the S&P 500. A recent Bloomberg analysis found that 86% of S&P 500 companies exceeded analyst earnings expectations so far in 2026.

On the one hand, seeing so many S&P 500 companies beat earnings expectations is great news for the economy and the stock market. This could be a sign that large-cap stocks aren't overvalued. There might be more room for this bull market to keep running.

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