Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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25.10.2026 11:50:00
Good News for Tesla Investors: 3 Key Benchmarks Elon Musk's Company Delivered On in the Third Quarter
Although Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) earnings call certainly wasn't as polished as the Space Exploration Technologies one the previous day, it was no less compelling. The company met three key benchmarks many investors were looking for in Tesla, and investors have reason to feel more positive about the stock as a result. Here's why.
The key to the medium-term investment case for Tesla is its Robotaxi rollout, how it can finance it (and its other investments, such as Optimus), and whether it retains its leadership position in electric vehicles (EVs) to continue self-funding its development. All three issues were addressed, directly or indirectly, in the benchmarks and numbers from the company's third-quarter earnings report and presentation.
Gross margins matter because they are key indicators of a company's pricing power, competitiveness, and ability to generate future earnings growth and cash flow. Going back to the second quarter, Tesla reported a big increase in sequential automotive sales (from $15.5 billion in the first quarter to $20 billion in the second quarter). Still, the market was concerned by the drop in sequential gross profit margin (excluding regulatory credit sales) from 19.2% to 16.3%.
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Analysen zu Tesla
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.10.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|332,85
|-1,10%
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