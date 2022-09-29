GOOD PLANeT Foods Continues To Expand Its Portfolio With Plant-Based Snack Packs

Creator Of The First-To-Market Cheese Wedges Leads The Industry in Product Innovation

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of their continued drive to grow the plant-based cheese segment, GOOD PLANeT Foods , today announced their latest innovation, plant-based Snack Packs. GOOD PLANeT Foods Snack Packs are individually packaged, and are made for on-the-go convenience. GOOD PLANeT Foods Snack Packs are available in two delicious flavors, Smoked Gouda with Dried Cranberries and Almonds, and Cheddar with Dried Cranberries and Cashews. The Snack Packs will retail for SRP $1.99 and will be available in grocery stores and online delivery services starting in October.

"As the demand for plant-based cheese continues to grow, consumers have been vocal about not having enough quality options. At GOOD PLANeT Foods, we are constantly looking for ways to bring the joy of cheese to more consumers who are looking for ways to eat more plant-based foods," said GOOD PLANeT Foods Co-CEO Bart Adlam. "With snacking continuing to grow quickly in the USA, our new Snack Packs are a delicious, healthy, and satiating alternative. We are committed to growing the plant-based cheese segment and confident that this innovation will bring new consumers and eating occasions to the segment."

According to Grandview Research , the global vegan cheese market size is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% from 2022 to 2030. More consumers are accepting of veganism, and millennials especially have been fueling the market growth as they try out various diets. The growing awareness regarding animal cruelty and the negative impacts on the environment caused by the dairy industry has encouraged consumers to opt for plant-based products. All GOOD PLANeT Foods products have simple, clean ingredients that also make them a PLANeT Friendly option. GOOD PLANeT Foods products are vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free, lactose-free, allergen-free, Non-GMO project verified, and keto-certified.

GOOD PLANeT Foods, now available in over 1200+ retail locations nationwide, offers a variety of plant-based cheeses, which include Slices, Shreds, Snacking Wedges, Smoked Wheels, and the newly announced Snack Packs that are made up of clean ingredients, such as coconut oil and plant starches that create a superior taste, texture, and melt.

For more information and to find a store near you, visit www.goodplanetfoods.com and follow on Instagram at @goodplanetfoods .

About GOOD PLANeT Foods

With the mission to be and do good for you and the planet, GOOD PLANeT Foods offers premium plant-based cheese products. The plant-based cheeses are made from coconut oil, plant starches, and proteins that create a superior taste, texture, and meltability. GOOD PLANeT Foods provides a healthy alternative to dairy cheese without having to compromise on the joyful experience of dairy cheese. Free from the eight primary allergens including dairy, nuts, soy, eggs, and wheat, GOOD PLANeT Foods is gluten-free, certified vegan, kosher, and Non-GMO Project verified. GOOD PLANeT Foods can be found nationwide at grocery retailers, including Sprouts, Wegmans, Giant, Albertsons/Safeway, Jewel-Osco, and more. For more information and to find the closest retailer to you, please visit www.goodplanetfoods.com as well as follow us on Instagram and Facebook .

