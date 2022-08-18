Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
18.08.2022 06:59:27

Good results in the first half of 2022

Geberit AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Good results in the first half of 2022

18-Aug-2022 / 06:59 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Geberit Group posted good results in a continued challenging environment in the first half of 2022. Net sales increased by 5.5% to CHF 1,934 million. Adjusted for highly negative currency effects, the increase was even 11.3%. Operating cashflow decreased by 10.4% to CHF 561 million, which corresponds to an operating cashflow margin of 29.0%. Net income decreased by 12.5% to CHF 402 million, with a return on net sales of 20.8%. For 2022 as a whole, Management expects high single-digit growth in net sales in local currencies and an EBITDA margin of around 28%.

Read more on: www.geberit.com/mediarelease. Please visit our website www.geberit.com for additional information. The halt-year report is available on geberit.com/halfyearreport.

Don't hesitate to contact us for any other inquiries.


End of ad hoc announcement

