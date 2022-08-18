|
18.08.2022 06:59:27
Good results in the first half of 2022
|
Geberit AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
The Geberit Group posted good results in a continued challenging environment in the first half of 2022. Net sales increased by 5.5% to CHF 1,934 million. Adjusted for highly negative currency effects, the increase was even 11.3%. Operating cashflow decreased by 10.4% to CHF 561 million, which corresponds to an operating cashflow margin of 29.0%. Net income decreased by 12.5% to CHF 402 million, with a return on net sales of 20.8%. For 2022 as a whole, Management expects high single-digit growth in net sales in local currencies and an EBITDA margin of around 28%.
Read more on: www.geberit.com/mediarelease. Please visit our website www.geberit.com for additional information. The halt-year report is available on geberit.com/halfyearreport.
