Nextdc Aktie

Nextdc ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1C9HQ / ISIN: AU000000NXT8

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.11.2026 07:37:34

Goodman, Digital Realty Jointly Acquire 9.9% Stake In Australian NEXTDC

(RTTNews) - Goodman Group (GMGSF, GMG.AX), an Australian company owning and managing sustaining logistics properties as well as data centres globally, announced on Monday that it has, through a 50:50 jointly owned special purpose vehicle with Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR), acquired a 9.9 percent stake in NEXTDC Limited (NXT.AX) at an average price of A$9.22 per share.

As per the release, both companies have neither formed nor signed any deal on potential further engagement, if any, beyond acquiring a stake in NEXTDC. Both parties presently do not intend to submit a control proposal, or proceed for a takeover offer for NEXTDC, but could rightfully do so in case if circumstances so warrant in future.

Both, Digital Realty and Goodman being seasoned investors in the data center sector, look forward to collaborate with the board of NEXTDC in order to address the challenges faced by the latter.

Separately, NEXTDC said it understands the jointly owned vehicle to be Ackland Investments No.1 Pty Limited, on the basis of Ackland Investments' trustee's notice lodged Monday, has acquired all 75,215,528 million NEXTDC shares between November 3 and 6, the maximum price for which stood at A$10.40 per share.

NEXTDC also stated that it has not received any formal communication from Goodman or Digital Realty in the matter.

Closing Friday on the OTC market at $19.50, up 4.39 percent, Goodman Group was gaining 0.54 percent Monday, trading at A$27.99 on the ASX.

Digital Realty closed Friday on the NYSE at $174.20, down 0.27 percent.

NEXTDC was gaining 1.15 percent Monday on the ASX, and trading at A$10.52.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nextdc Ltd

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nextdc Ltd

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nextdc Ltd 6,40 3,23% Nextdc Ltd

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.11.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.26 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.11.26 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zieht zum Wochenstart an, während der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls steigt. Die Börsen in Asien legen am Montag zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen