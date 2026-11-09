Nextdc Aktie
WKN DE: A1C9HQ / ISIN: AU000000NXT8
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09.11.2026 07:37:34
Goodman, Digital Realty Jointly Acquire 9.9% Stake In Australian NEXTDC
(RTTNews) - Goodman Group (GMGSF, GMG.AX), an Australian company owning and managing sustaining logistics properties as well as data centres globally, announced on Monday that it has, through a 50:50 jointly owned special purpose vehicle with Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR), acquired a 9.9 percent stake in NEXTDC Limited (NXT.AX) at an average price of A$9.22 per share.
As per the release, both companies have neither formed nor signed any deal on potential further engagement, if any, beyond acquiring a stake in NEXTDC. Both parties presently do not intend to submit a control proposal, or proceed for a takeover offer for NEXTDC, but could rightfully do so in case if circumstances so warrant in future.
Both, Digital Realty and Goodman being seasoned investors in the data center sector, look forward to collaborate with the board of NEXTDC in order to address the challenges faced by the latter.
Separately, NEXTDC said it understands the jointly owned vehicle to be Ackland Investments No.1 Pty Limited, on the basis of Ackland Investments' trustee's notice lodged Monday, has acquired all 75,215,528 million NEXTDC shares between November 3 and 6, the maximum price for which stood at A$10.40 per share.
NEXTDC also stated that it has not received any formal communication from Goodman or Digital Realty in the matter.
Closing Friday on the OTC market at $19.50, up 4.39 percent, Goodman Group was gaining 0.54 percent Monday, trading at A$27.99 on the ASX.
Digital Realty closed Friday on the NYSE at $174.20, down 0.27 percent.
NEXTDC was gaining 1.15 percent Monday on the ASX, and trading at A$10.52.
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