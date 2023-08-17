Goodman Group FY Operating Profit Up 17%; Sees FY24 Operating EPS Growth To Be 9%

(RTTNews) - Goodman Group (GMG.AX) reported that its operating profit for the full year ended 30 June 2023 was A$1.78 billion, up 17% from the prior year. Operating earnings per security were 94.3 cents, up 16% from the previous year.

Statutory profit for the year was A$1.56 billion.

Assets under management grew 11% to A$81 billion, driven primarily by A$6.9 billion in development completions, in addition to acquisitions and revaluations across the Group and Partnerships.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2024, the company projects operating earnings per share to be 102.9 cents, up 9% on fiscal year 2023.

The forecast distribution for fiscal year 2024 remains at 30.0 cents per security given the Group's activity levels and the current desire to remain in the lower half of financial risk management policy range for gearing.

The company said it is on track to achieve key Group sustainability targets including 306MW of solar PV installed or committed in fiscal year 2023, taking us to 75% of 400MW 2025 target.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com