19.02.2026 07:34:28

Goodman Group H1 Profit Rise, But Revenue Declines- Update

(RTTNews) - Goodman Group (GMGSF.PK), an industrial property firm, reported higher profit for the half year ended December 31, 2025, despite decline in revenue mainly helped by lower expenses.

Profit before tax increased to A$886.8 million from A$885.3 million a year ago.

Finance expense declined to A$65 million from A$430.5 million, while development expenses dropped to A$307.7 million from A$561.1 million.

Net profit attributable to security holders of A$824.7 million, 3.1% up from A$799.8 million a year earlier.

Profit per security decreased to 39.5 cents from 40.9 cents.

Operating profit per security was 58.5 cents, lower than 63.8 cents.

Revenue decreased 17.6% to A$1.103 billion from A$1.339 billion in the previous year.

Assets under management in Partnerships rose 6.2% to A$75.2 billion.

Net tangible assets per security increased 18.4% to A$11.18 from A$ 9.44.

The company said an interim distribution of 15 cents per security will be paid on February 25 by Goodman Industrial Trust.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

10:22 Depot-Check: Wo Warren Buffett im vierten Quartal investiert ist
15.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 7
14.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.02.26 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegen sich am Freitag höher. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich mit schwacher Tendenz.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen