Goodness Growth Holdings to Host Grand Opening at New Green Goods Cannabis Dispensary in Baltimore, Maryland

BALTIMORE, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP developer, will host a grand opening celebration for its newest medical cannabis dispensary in Baltimore today, Friday, February 18, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. ET. The Baltimore location is the second, and largest, Green Goods® retail location in Maryland and the newest medical cannabis dispensary in Baltimore.

"We are excited to open the doors of our newest Green Goods location and introduce Baltimore-area patients to our best-in-class cannabis products and medical cannabis expertise. The grand opening follows our extensive renovation and rebranding of the dispensary," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Kyle Kingsley. "We are pleased to have retained the popular staff and budtenders from the original location, while adding a vastly improved selection of cannabis products and a new patient-focused approach."

The new Green Goods location in Baltimore follows the acquisition of the assets of Charm City Medicus, LLC, by Goodness Growth in November of 2021. The location will provide patients with an enhanced experience under new Green Goods management and an expanded product offering, while maintaining the familiarity of the same beloved staff.

As part of the Grand Opening, Green Goods will launch a variety of community outreach initiatives to help promote Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in local communities and the wider Maryland cannabis industry. These initiatives will include running a partnership with Last Prisoner Project called, "Roll It Up for Justice," which raises money to help individuals still incarcerated for cannabis-related charges and for cannabis expungement efforts. The dispensary will also partner with Veterans Initiative 22, a local non-profit, and will offer a year-round 22% discount to all veterans.

The new Green Goods dispensary will offer a wide variety of Goodness Growth products, including the popular flower brands 1937™ and LiteBud™, plus concentrates from Kings & Queens™ and edibles from Hi-Color Gummies™. The store will also feature a full selection of medical cannabis products from other licensed Maryland growers.

See more details and the full menu at https://visitgreengoods.com/locations/baltimore-md/.

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., is a physician-led, science-focused holding company whose mission is to bring the power of plants to the world. The Company's operations consist primarily of its multi-state cannabis company subsidiary, Vireo Health, and its science and intellectual property incubator, Resurgent Biosciences. The Company manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products in environmentally friendly facilities and state-of-the-art cultivation sites and distributes its products through its growing network of Green Goods® and other retail locations and third-party dispensaries. Its teams of more than 500 employees are focused on the development of differentiated products, driving scientific innovation of plant-based medicines, and developing meaningful intellectual property. Today, the Company is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in eight markets and operates 18 dispensaries across the United States. For more information about Goodness Growth Holdings, please visit www.goodnessgrowth.com.

