GoodRx Holdings Q2 Adj. Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) reported second quarter net income of $58.8 million compared to a net loss of $1.4 million, primarily driven by an increase in income tax benefit. Profit per share was $0.14 compared to breakeven per share, last year. Adjusted net income was $28.4 million compared to $27.2 million. Adjusted profit per share increased to $0.07 from $0.06. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.06, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter total revenue decreased 1% to $189.7 million. Prescription transactions revenue increased 2% to $136.5 million, primarily driven by a 5% increase in Monthly Active Consumers. Analysts on average had estimated $186.82 million in revenue.

The company expects third quarter total revenue of approximately $186 million to $190 million. The company expects fiscal 2023 total revenue of approximately $750 million to $760 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.