|
14.10.2022 06:55:35
Goods importers such as Sheng Siong set to win from MAS tightening: DBS
AGAINST the backdrop of yet another round of currency appreciation, importers with domestic operations, such as grocery giant Sheng Siong, could see upside in the coming months given that overseas input costs are now relatively cheaper in Singapore dollar terms.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"
