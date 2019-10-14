Goodyear Asia Pacific Announces New Leadership Role

SHANGHAI, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company today named Andy Traicoff as the Vice President Consumer of Goodyear's Asia Pacific business unit, effective November 1, 2019. He was Vice President, Customer Experience of the company's Americas business unit since October 2018.

In nearly 20 years of service at Goodyear, Traicoff has held a wide variety of leadership roles throughout the North America and Americas SBUs, including e-commerce, brand marketing, customer marketing, IT, sales, business development and customer experience. Additionally, he helped establish category management as a practice for Goodyear, which transformed the companies' go to market strategy in the consumer replacement business.

Traicoff will report to Ryan Patterson, president of Goodyear Asia Pacific.

He is a graduate of Kent State University, where he earned his bachelor's degree in Communications and later an MBA degree.

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 64,000 people and manufactures its products in 47 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

