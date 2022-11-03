GOODYEAR AUTO SERVICE AND JUST TIRES RETAIL STORES NATIONWIDE SALUTE MILITARY AND FIRST RESPONDER HEROES WITH FREE CAR CARE CHECKS AND SPECIAL DISCOUNTS THIS VETERANS DAY

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Veterans Day season, Goodyear Auto Service and Just Tires invite the U.S. military and first responder communities to enjoy special discounts at any of its more than 550 locations nationwide, as well as take advantage of the free car care checks currently being offered.

All active, former and retired military members and first responders are encouraged to take advantage of Goodyear's free inspections on tires, brakes and batteries, and will receive an additional 10% off tires and services. Eligible guests who present a valid ID can schedule car care check appointments between Nov. 10 and 14 and redeem service through Nov. 17.

"Goodyear's deep respect and support for the U.S. armed forces trace back more than 100 years, and our associates take great pride in honoring the servicemembers and first responders who have sacrificed so much," said Fred Thomas, vice president, Goodyear Retail. "Whether through our history of making tires, planes and blimps for the U.S. armed forces or recognizing our heroes by providing discounted auto services this Veterans Day, honoring the military community is central to who we are."

As the largest producer of military tires in the country, Goodyear also assisted in building more than 150 blimps for the U.S. Navy during World War I and II and more than 5,000 Corsair fighter planes for the U.S. Army.

To learn more about the Veterans Day promotions and to book an appointment, visit www.goodyearautoservice.com/en-US/services/military-offer or www.justtires.com/en-US/services/military-offer.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT) is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

