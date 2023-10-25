GOODYEAR OFFERS FREE VETERANS DAY CAR CARE SERVICES AND TIRE DISCOUNTS FOR THOSE WHO SERVED AND CONTINUE TO SERVE OUR COUNTRY

Veterans and First Responders can visit Goodyear Auto Service Centers and Just Tires Retail Stores this Veterans Day for Free Car Care Checks and Special Discounts

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Veterans Day, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) will honor those that served, and continue to serve, with free car care checks and special discounts. Serving those that serve has been a tradition for Goodyear for generations and this year is no exception. Goodyear Auto Service Centers and Just Tires company owned locations nationwide are inviting first responders, veterans and all active-duty U.S. Military to enjoy free car care checks and an additional 10% off tires and services instantly.

"From World War I surveillance blimps, to building Corsair fighter aircraft during World War II and from keeping our first responders rolling to the veterans in our current workforce, Goodyear has a rich history of supporting the U.S. military and first responders," said Fred Thomas, vice president and general manager, Retail, Goodyear North America. "Goodyear is proud to offer free services and discounts to our service men and women and first responders. Thank you – today and every day – for your service."

Between November 10-14, 2023, military members, veterans and first responders who present a valid ID will receive 10% off tires and services instantly which can be combined with all current offers for tires and services.* Free Car Care for Vets service includes:

Tire Tread & Pressure Check – our certified tire pros will conduct a visual inspection of tire condition, tread depth, tread pattern and air pressure.

– our certified tire pros will conduct a visual inspection of tire condition, tread depth, tread pattern and air pressure. Alignment Check – state-of-the-art diagnostic tools are used to check that tires and wheels meet each vehicle's precise manufacturer's alignment specifications. A wheel angle inspection also includes review of tires, suspension and steering components.

– state-of-the-art diagnostic tools are used to check that tires and wheels meet each vehicle's precise manufacturer's alignment specifications. A wheel angle inspection also includes review of tires, suspension and steering components. Brakes and Break Fluid Check – a visual inspection of brake pads and rotors, shoes and drums, caliper, wheel cylinders, brake hoses, master cylinder and brake fluid level.

– a visual inspection of brake pads and rotors, shoes and drums, caliper, wheel cylinders, brake hoses, master cylinder and brake fluid level. Fluid Check – certified professionals will inspect your under-the-hood fluids, checking levels of power steering fluid, brake fluid and transmission fluids to ensure your vehicle functions properly.

Starting November 10, visit GoodyearAutoService.com or JustTires.com to learn more about the Free Car Care Checks for Vets promotion and to book an appointment.

Can't make it into a Goodyear Auto Service Center or Just Tires location by November 14? That's OK! Schedule an appointment by November 14 and still receive the discount and free services before November 19.

Since 1898, Goodyear has been enabling mobility and continues to stay More Driven. In 2023, Goodyear is celebrating its 125-year anniversary by continuing to deliver the products and services that move the world. Visit our Corporate Website to learn more.

*Discount will be applied in store. Must schedule appointment by 11/14/23 for services performed by 11/19/2023.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 74,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

