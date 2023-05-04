04.05.2023 22:15:00

GOODYEAR REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

AKRON, Ohio, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today reported results for the first quarter 2023 in an Investor Letter published to its investor relations website: http://investor.goodyear.com.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Akron, Ohio, USA. (PRNewsFoto/Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company)

The Company will host an investor call on Friday, May 5 at 8 a.m. EDT that will focus on questions and answers. Participating in the conference call will be Richard J. Kramer, chairman, chief executive officer and president; and Christina L. Zamarro, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

The investor call can be accessed on the website or via telephone by calling either (800) 579-2543 or (785) 424-1789 before 7:55 a.m. and providing the conference ID "Goodyear." A replay will be available by calling (800) 938-2376 or (402) 220-1129. The replay will also remain available on the website.

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 74,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate. GT-FN

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodyear-reports-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-301816462.html

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

