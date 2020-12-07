Goodyear Responds To Regional-Haul Trucking Segment Growth With New Fuel Max RSD, Its Best Premium Super-Regional Drive Tire

AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) has announced the new Fuel Max RSD tire and three new UniCircle retread products – the Fuel Max RSD, Fuel Max RTD and UltraGrip RTD. These UniCircle retreads offer matching tread designs and compounds to the new tires.

The Goodyear Fuel Max RSD (Regional Service Drive) is a premium super-regional drive tire that offers enhanced fuel efficiency, mileage and traction for super-regional driving fleets, the fastest-growing trucking segment. Its innovative tread compounds help resist tearing and improve miles to removal. The Fuel Max RSD is designed to accommodate single axle day cab configurations that travel in both cities and on the highway and features high scrub resistance for tight turns.

"Super-regional fleets demand a drive tire that provides long miles and fuel efficiency for highway routes, while also requiring traction for loading and yard maneuverability," said Dustin Lancy, commercial product marketing manager. "Goodyear's new Fuel Max RSD is ideal for this application, as it delivers durability and traction that drivers need to confidently navigate their routes throughout the product life cycle."

To help regional fleets extend the life of their tires, Goodyear is also introducing three new premium spliceless UniCircle retreads:

Fuel Max RSD (Regional Service Drive) UniCircle Retread , the matching tread design to the new Fuel Max RSD drive tire, with deep traction features for enhanced traction as the tire wears and is SmartWay® verified for fuel-efficiency.

, the matching tread design to the new Fuel Max RSD drive tire, with deep traction features for enhanced traction as the tire wears and is SmartWay® verified for fuel-efficiency. Fuel Max RTD (Regional Traction Drive) UniCircle Retread , the matching tread design to the recently launched Fuel Max RTD premium regional drive tire, with an open-shoulder design that maximizes traction and long miles to removal. It carries the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake designation and is SmartWay® verified for fuel-efficiency.

, the matching tread design to the recently launched Fuel Max RTD premium regional drive tire, with an open-shoulder design that maximizes traction and long miles to removal. It carries the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake designation and is SmartWay® verified for fuel-efficiency. UltraGrip RTD (Regional Traction Drive) UniCircle Retread, the matching tread design to Goodyear's best all-season regional drive tire for traction and grip – the UltraGrip RTD. Its evolving open-shoulder design with biting edges and sipes earned it the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake designation for traction even at 50 percent worn.

Goodyear UniCircle retread technology offers a seamless tread design that adheres closely to the tire casing and delivers a precise fit without the need for splicing. This helps to improve retread uniformity and driver confidence.

"With spliceless UniCircle retreads, fleets can take advantage of similar new tire technologies and operate on retread designs they have confidence in," said Lancy.

With an anticipated mid-2021 launch, these regional UniCircle retreads will be available in popular sizes. The Fuel Max RSD drive tire will initially launch in 295/75R22.5 (Load Range G), with additional sizes rolling out in 2022.

The Fuel Max RSD drive tire and Unicircle retreads are part of Goodyear's Total Mobility solution of trusted products, a premier service network and complete tire management. For more details on Goodyear UniCircle retreads or to request a fleet consultation, visit www.goodyeartrucktires.com.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 62,000 people and manufactures its products in 46 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

